Working on a Warm Week

Columbus had a brief taste of fall over the weekend with a near perfect Sunday when the high temperature peaked at only 79 degrees, thanks largely to a front that passed through on Saturday. That has evolved into a setup featuring strong high pressure anchored over the east coast, creating a cool, strong easterly wind flow over Georgia and Alabama.

The high will remain in place virtually all week, and the only change will be increasingly warm temperatures due to an upper air ridge building over the surface high. Cloudiness today will give way to more sunshine over the next several days, so we’ll see a return to above normal highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s through the week. Lows will be above normal as well thanks to an influx of moisture after the refreshing drop in humidity we experienced over the weekend and today.

Some models are indicating a chance of rain moving into the area from a Gulf system this weekend, but details remain uncertain at this time.

For the first time in more than a month, as of today the north Atlantic Ocean is free of any tropical cyclones or even disturbances that merit surveillance by weather forecasters.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast