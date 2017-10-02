Woman arrested after SUV plows into group that was fighting

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — A woman has been accused of plowing a car into a group of young women who were fighting in an Atlanta suburb.

Georgia State Patrol tells news outlets that five people were injured Wednesday evening when a Lexus SUV drove into a group of girls who were involved in a street fight.

Patrol spokeswoman Tracey Watson says 31-year-old Shameka Peoples fled the scene but was arrested the next night. She faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and hit-and-run. It’s unclear if Peoples has a lawyer.

The incident was captured on video but it is unclear what led to the brawl.

Neither the victims’ names nor their conditions have been released.