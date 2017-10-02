Teacher, former deputy die after motorcycle strikes deer

Associated Press Published:

DEEPSTEP, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia couple was killed when they were struck by a car after their motorcycle hit a deer.

News outlets report Deputy Washington County Coroner Mark W. Hodges says John and Theresa Lamon were killed by a car that accidentally hit them while they were in the roadway after being ejected from the motorcycle Friday night.

The Georgia State Patrol Public Information Office said there was no lighting at the scene and no way for witnesses to have warned the oncoming driver.

Fifty-three-year-old Theresa Lamon was a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills called her a talented officer.

Fifty-four-year-old John Lamon had taught high school English in Putnam County and took up a job at Washington County High School upon the couple’s recent move to Deepstep.

