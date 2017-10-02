Relief supplies ready to be sent to Irma victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Boxes of clothes and buckets of supplies are being taken to Florida Wednesday to help hurricane victims.

Fellowship of Christians United in Service or FOCUS, a Hamilton non-profit, received and organized donations they will take to Ocala, Florida.

Clothes, supplies, food and cash donations will be given to victims of both Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. News 3 spoke with Bill Searcey, the Executive Director, as boxes were being packed.

“Personally it gives me great satisfaction to know that up here in this little town in Hamilton, Georgia, we can send all these goods that you see behind us here a few hundred miles away and they are actually going to help somebody rebuild their lives because these folks lives just been devastated,” says Searcey.

FOCUS is not receiving anything more for the hurricane drive, but is always taking donations for their thrift store and food bank at their shop in Hamilton.