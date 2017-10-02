Opelika gas station shooting injures 2, police seek 3 suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for your help identifying several suspects in an early morning gas station shooting.

A press release says officers responded to a 911 robbery call from the Marathon Gas Station on Columbus Parkway at around 2:55 a.m. Monday. They found two victims injured on the scene, immediately rendered first aid and called paramedics.

One victim was airlifted to Midtown Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The other victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police say evidence suggests the three suspects pulled up to the front of the gas station and two got out to go inside. Both men were armed and started shooting after demanding money from the register.

The report goes on to say the suspects ran off with an undisclosed amount of money before jumping back into the car and driving away.

Police have provided photos of the suspects and describe the escape vehicle as a dark colored four door sedan. It had a sunroof and a spoiler on the rear.

Anyone who may recognize either suspect, the vehicle or may have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.