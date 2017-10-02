Murder warrant issued for suspect in April shooting on 24th Street

WRBL Staff

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have issued a murder warrant for a man wanted in a shooting that occurred on 24th Street back on April 30.

Police say arrest warrants for the charge of murder have been obtained for the arrest of Labrandon “Big Baby” Brown. Brown also has outstanding arrest warrants for an unrelated case.

As News 3 has reported, when Columbus police arrived on scene they discovered Lavonta Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and if you come into contact with Brown are are urged to use extreme caution.

If you know the whereabouts of Brown please contact police immediately.

