More than 20 dead, 100 injured in mass shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (AP/CBS) — Las Vegas law enforcement says more than 20 people are dead and more than 100 people have been injured in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the gunman is also dead after officers stormed the 32nd floor of a hotel across from the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began.

A spokesperson tells CBS News Aldean, his band and crew were all unharmed.

Machine gun-like gunfire is clearly audible in this tweet:

Holy shit the machine gun rounds completely cut off concert at Mandalay Bay pic.twitter.com/zlUmNbuepS — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) October 2, 2017

The Bakersfield Police Department police department says several of its off-duty officers were attending the festival and one was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.