Los Angeles police deny confirming Tom Petty’s death to CBS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker. CBS has since amended its story, and the trade Variety also retracted its obituary, which cited an unnamed source confirming Petty’s death.

The LAPD says it cannot confirm earlier reports of singer Tom Petty’s death. TMZ reports that the singer is still clinging to life. pic.twitter.com/Xv4UtVdY4Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

“It was not our office, definitely not,” Im said Monday afternoon. “If it’s not a police matter, our public information office does not comment on stuff like that”

“We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting,” the department said in a statement.

The news outlets reported Monday afternoon that Petty was dead at age 66. CBS did not cite a source in its story, but tweeted that LAPD confirmed Petty’s death. CBS and Variety now cite TMZ reporting that says Petty is “clinging to life.”

CBS News issued a statement later Monday maintaining that it “reported information obtained officially from the LAPD about Tom Petty.”

“The LAPD later said it was not in a position to confirm information about the singer,” the statement said.

Coroner’s officials said Monday they have not received a report of Petty’s death. Fire officials have said they responded to an emergency call for a man experience cardiac arrest on the block where Petty lives in Malibu on Sunday night, but could not confirm it was the rocker who was taken to a local hospital.

Petty’s manager did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment Monday.

The reports led to the scheduling of a memorial at Petty’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but that was canceled. Reports of Petty’s death also prompted an outpouring of grief on Twitter, where he was the top worldwide trending topic Monday afternoon. Musicians such as Juliette Lewis, Courtney Love, Talib Kweli, Kid Rock, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Stanley and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among those posting remembrances.