Holding off the rain until the weekend

By Published: Updated:

 

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Wow pay close attention to this incredible storm across the northern tier states, with severe weather exploding along the front. Behind the front quite a winter storm blowing across the state of Montana. All this energy will slowly sag south across the mid-West and eventually across Tennessee. This system may stall but It’ll have enough energy to push this high pressure across the Atlantic. The western side of this circulation will spread moisture across the region just in time for the weekend.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s