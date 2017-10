COLUMBUS, Ga. — The final elements of the new Global War on Terrorism Memorial are being installed at the National Infantry Museum.

The memorial includes eight granite panels etched with the names of nearly 7,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who have died in service since 9/11.

A 13 foot steel beam from the wreckage of the World Trade Center will sit atop concrete columns, representing the twin towers.

The dedication of the memorial will be held October 16.