Facebook announces more ad transparency measures

By Published: Updated:
Facebook
FILE - This July 16, 2013, file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Social media giant Facebook is expected to provide Congress on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, with more than 3,000 ads that ran around the time of the 2016 presidential election and are linked to a Russian ad agency. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Facebook is announcing more measures to increase transparency in advertising as the company provides Congress with more than 3,000 ads linked to a Russian ad agency.

The company is announcing Monday that it will hire more than 1,000 people for global ad review teams, according to a Facebook official. Facebook will also update its policies to require better documentation from advertisers who want to run ads related to the U.S. election, including a requirement that the advertisers will have to confirm the business or organization they represent.

The official declined to be named because the new measures haven’t yet been officially announced.

Facebook officials are turning over the ads to three congressional committees that are investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s