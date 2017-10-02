Cast your vote! Columbus seeks resident opinions on new government center

By Published: Updated:
Just one of the three options Columbus Consolidated Government wants the public to consider for the new government and judicial building. (Columbus Consolidated Government)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Mayor’s Commission on the New Government and Judicial Building is presenting residents with a survey to help pick a new look for the building.

The survey includes three options the commission is considering, includes what each one would cost, and other information for each building option. The survey also includes links to artist drawings of each building concept.

“We ask citizens to share the link with friends and family so that we can get the broadest possible input,” says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE NEW GOVERNMENT BUILDING SURVEY

