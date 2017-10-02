Brother of Las Vegas gunman says he’s stunned

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — Authorities in Las Vegas identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police say Paddock, who used to live in Melbourne, was perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino and opened fire on an outdoor country music festival below. At least 58 people are dead and hundreds more injured.

Officers said he killed himself before they breached his hotel room and found a cache of weapons.

Paddock’s brother Eric compared the news to an asteroid falling out of the sky.

“We just don’t understand. It’s like an asteroid just fell out of the sky. We have no reason, rhyme, rationale, excuse. There’s just nothing,” Eric Paddock told WFLA from his home in Orlando.

Paddock’s brother said their family was stunned when they found out. “Something just incredibly wrong happened to my brother and this happened,” he said.

Eric Paddock said the last time he was in contact with his brother was after Hurricane Irma, when Stephen Paddock texted him to ask if their mother was OK. He said he was a normal guy, who was retired. “He liked to play video poker, he went on cruises, he sent his mother cookies for goodness sake,” he said.

Eric Paddock said his family has “no reason, rhyme or rationale,” for the shooting. “He did not own any machine guns that I know of in any way, shape or form. He didn’t own them when I moved him from Melbourne to Nevada.”

Eric Paddock said his brother did not have a criminal past, history of mental illness, or any group affiliation. “Steve had nothing to do with any political organization, religious organization, no white supremacist, nothing, as far as I know. And I’ve only known them for 57 years.”

Paddock was a licensed pilot and owned two planes, according to NBC News. They are also reporting that he had a hunting license from Alaska.

His brother told NBC News Paddock was just a guy who went to gamble and went to hotels and shows.

He was a retired accountant who enjoyed playing $100-a-hand poker, his brother said.

Here’s what else we know about Stephen Paddock:

• He was 64 years old and lived in Mesquite, a retiree community about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. He had previously lived in the Orlando area.

• He was divorced, was not known to have children, and was living with a woman in a home in Mesquite.

• He’d never shown violent tendencies, said his brother, Eric Paddock of Orlando, Florida. “He was my brother and it’s like an asteroid fell out of the sky,” Eric Paddock said about learning his sibling was the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre.

• His father was a bank robber who spent years on the FBI’s most-wanted list, said brother Eric Paddock. The FBI lists the late Benjamin Hoskins Paddock as being on the FBI’s most-wanted list from June 10, 1969 until May 5, 1977.

• Eric Paddock said his father died a few years ago and that “he was never with my mom.” Eric said he was born while his father was on the run.

• Stephen last communicated with his brother via a text, asking Eric about their mother, who’d lost power during Hurricane Irma. Eric also said Stephen spoke to his mother on the phone a week or two ago.

• Eric Paddock says his brother did not have affiliations with any terror or hate group, and he doesn’t know why his brother would do this.

• “He was a wealthy guy playing video poker… on cruises,” his brother said, adding that Stephen could afford anything he wanted and played $100-a-hand poker.

• Stephen Paddock’s ex-wife lives in Los Angeles County, California, and has had no contact with him in years, authorities said. They divorced 27 years ago after six years of marriage.

• Authorities searched Paddock’s home in Mesquite on Monday and found weapons and ammunition, but Mesquite police spokesman Quinn Averett did not give details. Eric Paddock said he helped Stephen move to Mesquite about a year ago.

• Marilou Danley was identified as Paddock’s companion or roommate, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

• She does not appear to have been involved in the shooting and was in the Philippines when the massacre took place, authorities said. Paddock had been using some of her identification, Lombardo said.

• He kept a low profile. Law enforcement has no “derogatory information” about Stephen Paddock, besides the fact that he received a citation several years ago that was handled in the court system, Lombardo said.

• Paddock had been staying at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas since Thursday. He killed himself in his room on the 32nd-floor before a police SWAT team burst in, Lombardo said.

• Authorities believe Paddock had a device similar to a hammer to smash the hotel windows prior to the shooting, Lombardo said. Officials think Paddock brought the weapons into the hotel by himself but did not provide specifics.

• Hotel employees had been in his room prior to the shooting but did not notice anything amiss, Lombardo said.

• Paddock had bought multiple firearms in the past, several of them purchased in California, a law enforcement official told CNN. But those don’t appear to be among the 10 or more guns found in the Mandalay Bay hotel room.

• The suspicion, based on initial reports, is that one of the rifles used was altered to function as an automatic weapon, the official said. Among the weapons found were a .223 caliber and a .308 caliber.

• So far, investigators believe the firearms were purchased legally.

• Eric Paddock said he knew his brother had a couple of handguns and maybe one long rifle but did not know of any automatic weapons.

• Stephen Paddock did not have a machine gun when he moved him from Melbourne to Mesquite, Eric Paddock said.

• The suspect had a pilot’s license but he was not up to date on his medical certification, which he would need in order to fly legally, a federal official said.

• The FAA website shows that the last time he went to get the medical certification required for private pilots who want to fly was February 2008 so he could not have flown legally recently.

• The FAA will not release any information regarding his mental health from his last certification in 2008 because it is protected under federal privacy rules.

• So far, authorities have found no military records for Stephen Paddock.