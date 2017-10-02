4 dead after car crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. — A two car traffic results in four deaths Saturday in Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened a little after 7 p.m. Saturday when a van and a pick-up truck collided.

The driver of the 2003 Dodge van, 45-year-old Gladys Rush and two passengers, 51-year-old Lisa Robertson and 43-year-old Joshua West all of Montgomery were killed. The driver of the pick-up truck, 41-year-old Brent Cobb of Madison, Mississippi was also killed in the car crash.

ALEA says the crash occurred on Alabama 186 three miles north of Tuskegee.

The crash is still under investigation.