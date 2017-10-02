4 dead after car crash in Macon County

WRBL Staff Published:
(File: CBS)

MACON COUNTY, Ala. — A two car traffic results in four deaths Saturday in Macon County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened a little after 7 p.m. Saturday when a van and a pick-up truck collided.

The driver of the 2003 Dodge van, 45-year-old Gladys Rush and two passengers, 51-year-old Lisa Robertson and 43-year-old Joshua West all of Montgomery were killed. The driver of the pick-up truck, 41-year-old Brent Cobb of Madison, Mississippi was also killed in the car crash.

ALEA says the crash occurred on Alabama 186 three miles north of Tuskegee.

The crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s