Seasonable through the start of the week then warming up

Cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and lower humidity are finally making it feel more like fall. We have another seasonable day in store Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s and more clouds. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but still where we should be for early October with the high temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures warm up more and return to above average by Thursday through the end of the week. Rain chances increase some Friday and Saturday, with greater chances on Sunday and Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

