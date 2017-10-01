Mentor group teaches life skills to male youth

By Published:

COLUMBUS, GA- A local group is helping keep a group of future basketball players off the streets.

Each Sunday this fall C-B Hoops and Perfect Practice will serve as mentors to 60 high school students.

Georgia Southwestern’s head basketball coach Ben Hicks spoke to the high school players Sunday about the importance of having discipline if they want to be successful.

“Just coming back and telling them my story, hopefully that’ll help a kid. It’s more than basketball it’s three things you have to get it done in the classroom academically, they have to be involved in their community as well, and also they have to compete on the court,” said Ben Hicks, Head Basketball Coach/Georgia Southwestern University.

“It’s really all about bringing the community together and just having a good time playing basketball, giving you life tips and helping you become a better player and better person in life.” said Justin Brooks, Player/CB Hoops and Perfect Practice

Many of the teens who participated in Sunday’s workshop have a future goal of making it to the N-B-A.

 

 

 

