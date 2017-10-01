Auburn rape suspect back in jail as district attorney moves to have bond revoked

AUBURN, Ala.- Tony Patillo is back in jail after Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes filed a motion asking for his bond to be revoked. The motion is pictured below and alleges Patillo’s location was unknown for several hours after he is suspected of tampering with his ankle monitoring device.

“We made sure the defendant was required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his bond so we would always know his location. We kept a very close watch on the defendant and when he was no longer checking in as required we did not hesitate to seek a bond revocation and arrest warrant. I am going to request that he be held without bond until his case is concluded,” said Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Patillo was arrested Saturday and will remain behind bars until a judge can decide on the bond revocation motion.

Patillo and James Johnson were arrested by Auburn police on September 16th. The two men drove buses for AU’s transit system – they’ve since been fired – and are accused of raping an AU student while she was incapacitated and was on the bus. According to court documents Johnson drove the bus and acted as a lookout while Patillo attacked the student.