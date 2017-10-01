3 men shot Sunday at the Fort Benning Drive, Torch Hill Road intersection

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three men were shot on the corner of Fort Benning Drive and Torch Hill Road around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Those living at the “U” want the shootings to stop. One neighbor told our Ken Martin, she heard the bullets. Two of those bullets hit her car.

Another woman says it’s shocking knowing someone was shot in what she says is normally a peaceful community. Once she heard the shots she said she immediately hit the floor and ducked for cover.

“When I heard the gun fire I was in between sleep. I got up and ducked behind the couch I didn’t look out my window, nothing,” said a witness.

That same witness said she was frightened and terrified for her life. She’s hoping the violence will not only end in her neighborhood but across the city of Columbus.

One man was shot in the arm, one in the leg, and the other in the chest.

Neighbors say the men are in critical condition, News 3 is working to confirm that.

News 3 is also waiting to hear from police on a possible motive for the shootings, and if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.