WATCH: PrepZone Week 7 Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 7 of the PrepZone:
AHSAA Scoreboard
Week 5 Results
Class 7A
Auburn 66, Mary Montgomery 7
Central-Phenix City 46, Opelika 19
Hewitt-Trussville 59, Center Point 0
Huffman 20, McAdory 14
Huntsville 44, Columbia 0
Lee-Montgomery 50, Carver-Montgomery 20
McGill-Toolen Catholic 22, Blount 7
Sparkman 20, Hazel Green 14
Theodore 39, Enterprise 0
Vestavia Hills 14, Helena 0
Class 6A
Albertville 49, Boaz 19
Athens 27, East Limestone 9
Baldwin County 21, Alma Bryant 14
Brewer 35, Arab 7
Clay-Chalkville 28, James Clemens 0
Cullman 37, Fayette County 34
Decatur 14, Lee-Huntsville 7
Gardendale 41, Chelsea 28
Hartsell 51, Russellville 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 26, Tuscaloosa County 6
Hueytown 35, Pleasant Grove 14
Jackson-Olin 33, Calera 13
Oxford 20, Benjamin Russell 7
Park Crossing 65, Gadsden City 21
Paul Bryant 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 15
Pinson Valley 28, Shades Valley 27
Selma 55, Sumter Central 24
Sidney Lanier 34, Jeff Davis 20
Stanhope Elmore 20, Charles Henderson 14
Wetumpka 51, Greenville 14
Class 5A
Alexandria 51, Cleburne County 28
Beauregard 42, Northview 6
Briarwood Christian 25, Mortimer Jordan 17
B.T. Washington 34, Bullock County 6
Carroll 26, W.S. Neal 13
Corner 26, Oak Grove 0
Fairfield 42, Midfield 39
Fairview 34, Priceville 14
Guntersville 35, Madison County 13
Lawrence County 58, East Lawrence 7
Moody 15, John Carroll Catholic 6
Scottsboro 56, North Jackson 27
Shelby County 18, Springville 15
Sylacauga 38, Childersburg 14
Valley 28, Dadeville 25
Vigor 12, LeFlore 6
Wenonah 12, Bessemer City 7
Wetumpka 51, Greenville 16
Wilcox Central 51, Calhoun 0
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 52, Prattville Christian 14
Andalusia 47, Opp 7
Bibb County 42, Montevallo 21
Cordova 20, Oakman 15
Dale County 35, Slocomb 17
Danville 41, Hatton 26
DAR 19, Geraldine 7
Deshler 35, Colbert County 20
Dora 49, Winston County 21
Good Hope 34, Cold Springs 0
Hamilton 46, Central-Florence 20
Hokes Bluff 41, Glencoe 21
Holtville 42, Horseshoe Bend 35
Jacksonville 38, Loachapoka 10
Madison Academy 49, Tanner 7
Monroe County 40, Central-Hayneville 20
Montgomery Catholic 36, Elmore County 0
Northside 49, Brookwood 21
Oneonta 62, Susan Moore 25
Rogers 28, Lexington 0
Saint James 40, Marbury 19
Saks 30, St. Clair County 20
Satsuma 20, Citronelle 19
Tallassee 33, T.R. Miller 29
West Blocton 33, Verbena 6
West Limestone 42, Elkmont 14
Westminster Christian 66, Hayden 36
Wilson 28, Lauderdale County 7
Winfield 21, Sulligent 7
Class 3A
American Christian 47, Holt 6
Carbon Hill 38, Marion County 13
Clarke County 41, Leroy 6
Clements 40, Hanceville 6
Colbert Heights 35, Sheffield 7
Fultondale 37, Locust Fork 13
Geneva 20, Samson 7
Gordo 49, Sipsey Valley 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 40, Escambia County 8
J.B. Pennington 42, Cleveland 10
Mobile Christian 26, Marengo 0
Montgomery Academy 45, Trinity Presbyterian 18
Ohatchee 30, Ashville 0
Piedmont 41, Leeds 19
Pike County 33, Abbeville 8
Providence Christian 35, Headland 15
Randolph County 49, Woodland 0
Sylvania 42, Crossville 28
Weaver 41, Locust Fork 21
Wicksburg 42, Rehobeth 35
Class 2A
Billingsley 46, Autaugaville 14
Elba 34, Daleville 28
Fyffe 43, Plainview 27
Goshen 37, Houston Academy 17
Lanett 29, Handley 7
Luverne 28, Brantley 25
New Brockton 28, G.W. Long 7
Phil Campbell 33, Phillips 22
Sand Rock 48, Pisgah 20
Southern Choctaw 24, Millry 22
Tarrant 32, Ragland 7
Thorsby 54, Coosa Central 12
Vincent 41, Sumiton Christian 20
Westbrook Christian 16, White Plains 14
Class 1A
Appalachian 35, Gaylesville 6
Cedar Bluff 35, Collinsville 21
Decatur Heritage 55, Shoals Christian 24
Georgiana 38, St. Luke’s Episcopal 30
Hackleburg 22, Hubbertville 6
Highland Home 59, Geneva County 50
Houston County 23, Ashford 20
Isabella 40, Holy Spirit Catholic 13
J.F. Shields 22, Red Level 15
Kinston 56, Zion Chapel 20
Lynn 39, Tharptown 0
Maplesville 56, Dallas County 0
McKenzie 35, Barbour County 0
Meek 47, Vina 14
Pleasant Home 48, McIntosh 30
South Lamar 14, Curry 8
Spring Garden 34, Donoho 14
Talladega County Central 47, B.B. Comer 0
Victory Christian 38, Coosa Christian 27
Wadley 40, Beulah 7
Woodville 21, R.A. Hubbard 20
Georgia Scores
By The Associated Press
Alexander 21, Northgate 14
Alpharetta 35, North Atlanta 7
Americus Sumter 31, Cairo 15
Aquinas 45, Hancock Central 14
Athens Academy 40, Riverside Military Academy 20
Athens Christian 34, Lakeview Academy 30
Augusta Prep 56, Bethlehem Christian Academy 14
B.E.S.T. Academy 34, Therrell 14
Banneker 27, Lithia Springs 20
Benedictine Military 42, Bryan County 7
Bethesda Academy 61, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 31
Bowdon 28, Gordon Lee 20
Bradwell Institute 27, Lakeside-Evans 21
Bremen 29, Albany 22
Bremen 29, Sonoraville 22
Brentwood 69, First Presbyterian Christian 12
Briarwood 49, Flint River 6
Brooks County 31, Crisp County 21
Brookstone 61, Pacelli Catholic 14
Buford 45, Clarke Central 7
Bulloch 17, Edmund Burke 0
Calhoun 41, Haralson County 10
Calvary Day 35, Claxton 0
Cambridge 27, Johns Creek 7
Camden County 53, Forest Park 7
Cartersville 55, Central-Carrollton 6
Cedartown 38, LaGrange 10
Centennial 45, Chattahoochee 28
Central Gwinnett 38, Lakeside-Atlanta 36
Clinch County 56, Atkinson County 21
Collins Hill 45, Discovery 12
Cook 49, Early County 13
Coosa 34, Armuchee 6
Dade County 41, Gordon Central 22
Dalton 28, Creekview 22
Dawson County 30, North Hall 7
Deerfield-Windsor 20, Southland 17
Dodge County 36, Northeast-Macon 13
Douglas County 28, New Manchester 2
Douglass 27, Washington 24
Drew 19, MLK Jr. 12
Dublin 19, Bleckley County 6
Eagle’s Landing 10, Dutchtown 7
Eagle’s Landing Christian 45, Wesleyan 6
East Hall 62, Union County 42
Eastside 56, Druid Hills 14
Effingham County 37, Liberty County 13
Elbert County 52, Social Circle 8
Emanuel County Institute 44, Montgomery County 19
Etowah 41, Cherokee 10
First Presbyterian Day 35, Twiggs County 0
Flowery Branch 35, Cedar Shoals 21
Frederica 29, Pinewood Christian 0
Gatewood 56, Robert Toombs 20
George Walton 28, Providence Christian 0
Glynn Academy 38, Wayne County 27
Grayson 42, Ramsay, Ala. 16
Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Fannin County 7
Greene County 48, Warren County 6
Griffin 29, Starr’s Mill 28
Grovetown 17, Alcovy 3
Hammond, S.C. 56, Augusta Christian 13
Hardaway 28, Westover 6
Harris County 44, Worth County 13
Hart County 41, Franklin County 14
Hebron Christian Academy 29, Towns County 7
Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6
Heritage-Catoosa 61, Southeast Whitfield 21
Holy Spirit 42, Monsignor Donovan 8
Hughes 32, Creekside 7
Irwin County 48, Charlton County 27
Jefferson 49, Madison County 0
Jefferson County 49, Glenn Hills 8
Jenkins County 22, Treutlen 6
John Milledge 31, Westminster-Augusta 0
Jones County 48, Hampton 7
Kell 42, East Paulding 35
Kendrick 34, Rutland 31
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 28, Ringgold 23
Lee County 34, Houston County 0
Lowndes 37, Ware County 6
Manchester 50, Central-Talbotton 0
Marion County 42, Greenville 8
Marist 39, Gainesville 14
Mary Persons 42, Spalding 18
Maynard Jackson 32, North Springs 29
Mays 35, Tri-Cities 0
Meadowcreek 48, Berkmar 7
Miller County 34, Calhoun County 0
Milton 40, Roswell 7
Monroe Area 42, Jackson County 14
Morgan County 56, East Jackson 6
Mount Vernon 35, Holy Innocents’ 31
Mountain View 44, Duluth 7
Mt. Paran Christian 41, Pinecrest 7
Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, King’s Ridge 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 31, Darlington 30, OT
New Hampstead 49, Long County 35
Newton 30, South Gwinnett 8
North Gwinnett 35, Mill Creek 21
North Murray 41, Murray County 0
Northside-Columbus 49, Columbus 0
Northview 35, Dunwoody 13
Northwest Whitfield 49, LaFayette 7
Oconee County 49, North Oconee 14
Our Lady of Mercy 46, Landmark Christian 13
Parkview 31, Norcross 28
Pataula Charter 28, Cross Keys 0
Paulding County 31, Villa Rica 24
Pelham 21, Chattahoochee County 18
Pepperell 49, Model 0
Pickens 62, Gilmer 0
Pike County 34, Central-Macon 12
Prince Avenue Christian 21, Commerce 6
Putnam County 28, Oglethorpe County 6
Rabun County 45, Banks County 7
Richmond Hill 31, South Effingham 20
Rickards, Fla. 41, Bainbridge 27
Rockmart 48, Chattooga 0
Rome 45, Carrollton 24
Salem 28, Luella 14
Savannah Christian Prep 31, McIntosh County Academy 15
Savannah Country Day 43, Portal 7
Savannah Memorial Day 39, Westfield 7
Screven County 35, Harlem 0
Sequoyah 28, River Ridge 3
Shiloh 14, Rockdale County 12
Southeast Bulloch 54, Islands 20
Southwest Georgia Academy 50, Springwood School, Ala. 9
St. Andrew’s 49, Colleton Prep, S.C. 0
Statesboro 27, Tattnall County 6
Stephenson 27, Jonesboro 0
Stockbridge 34, Locust Grove 0
Stratford 30, Mount de Sales 13
Swainsboro 54, Metter 0
Tattnall Square 42, Wilkinson County 14
Taylor County 49, Crawford County 0
Telfair County 35, Wilcox County 22
Terrell County 20, Baconton 10
Thomas Jefferson 42, Glascock County 21
Thomson 69, Clarkston 0
Tift County 35, Fitzgerald 14
Tiftarea 34, Brookwood School 26
Toombs County 38, Jeff Davis 14
Trion 59, Christian Heritage 10
Troup County 71, Sandy Creek 16
Tucker 54, Mundy’s Mill 12
Turner County 40, Lanier County 13
Valdosta 44, Thomas County Central 14
Vidalia 10, Bacon County 7
Walker 28, Fellowship Christian School 27
Walnut Grove 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Warner Robins 52, Coffee 49
Washington County 56, East Laurens 0
Washington-Wilkes 22, Lincoln County 14
West Laurens 30, Howard 18
Westside-Macon 28, Jackson 7
Whitefield Academy 24, St. Francis 7
Whitewater 42, Morrow 26
Winder-Barrow 56, Apalachee 14
Woodland Cartersville 21, Hiram 10
Woodland Stockbridge 21, Ola 17
Woodward Academy 56, Henry County 27
___