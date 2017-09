Pleasant weather lasts through the rest of the weekend. Sunday will be windy with gusts up to 30mph, sunny and cooler in the upper 70s. Monday will be breezy with some more clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 80s through Wednesday. We’ll heat up more to the mid to upper 80s by Thursday through the rest of the work week. We’ll also stay rain free with the better shot for any storms not till Sunday.

Advertisement