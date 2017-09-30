Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County under investigation

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lee County Coroner confirms one man is dead and a 14-year-old girl was injured in a motorcycle crash late Friday night.

Coroner Bill Harris says the victim, Timothy Delbridge, crashed his motorcycle in the 2100 block of Lee Road 207 just before midnight. Harris says Delbridge left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Delbridge was pronounced dead at the scene and a 14-year-old girl riding on the back of the bike was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.