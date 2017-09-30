CPD: Pedestrian seriously injured by car on St. Mary’s Road

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A New 3 reporter is on the scene where Columbus Police Department squad cars are blocking the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Meadow Drive.

Lt. Consuelo Askew says a man was walking in the roadway on St. Mary’s Road when he was hit by a car traveling west from Meadow Drive. Askew says the man has been transported to Midtown Medical Center with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the accident, 28-year-old Arsenio Williams, was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the accident.

Askew adds police believe the pedestrian was at fault as he was carrying a vodka bottle and possibly under the influence.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s