Coroner confirms details on deadly Clover Avenue shooting

UPDATE:

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms one man is dead after what is believed to be a late night shooting.

Bryan says the victim, 35-year-old Lonny Braxton, was pronounced dead on the scene on Clover Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

He says preliminary investigations reveal a neighbor noticed Braxton lying in his yard around 10 p.m. Friday night, but that this was not unusual behavior for him.

The neighbor reportedly told investigators they saw Braxton lying in the same spot around 2 a.m., but again thought he was asleep.

Bryan says the witness became suspicious after seeing the victim had not moved by 9 a.m. Police arrived on the scene after the neighbor’s 911 call to find Braxton was unresponsive and suffering multiplue gunshot wounds.

Braxton’s body will now be transported to Decatur for an autopsy.

This is the 33rd homicide in Columbus this year, according to Coroner Bryan.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An active police investigation is underway on Clover Avenue, a News 3 reporter confirms.

WRBL’s Ken Martin says Columbus Police Department detectives and the Muscogee County Coroner are currently blocking the area.

A heavy police presence has reportedly maintained in the area since early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.