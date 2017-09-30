15 Columbus State women’s soccer tops Lander in overtime, 2-1

GREENWOOD, S.C. – A pair of goals from Olivia Jarrell, including one in overtime, lifted the 15th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Lander on Saturday. The Peach Belt Conference match was played at Van Taylor Stadium.

With the match in overtime, Columbus State (6-1, 3-1 PBC) earned a free kick near midfield. Kimmy May swung a long ball from the right side into the box, where Jarrell was able to head it into the left side of the net.

“Give a lot of credit to Lander today,” head coach Jay Entlich said. “They were well prepared and pushed us the whole way. Fortunately, we battled throughout the day and Olviia Jarrell did a great job getting on the end of that last ball.”

Jarrell opened the scoring early in the match in a similar fashion. Tehgan Anguilm lined up a CSU corner kick in the 16th minute of action that found Jarrell on the near post. The All-American was able to get a head on that one as well, with it falling into the net to put the Lady Cougars in front.

Lander (5-3, 2-2) leveled the match in the 75th minute, with a deep shot that scooted past Bria Riancho in goal.

Riancho earned her fifth win of the season, allowing just the one tally while making a pair of saves.

The Lady Cougars outshot Lander 21-7 on the afternoon and were up 14-2 in the corner kick battle.

Columbus State will be back in action on Wednesday at Clayton State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Morrow, Ga.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION