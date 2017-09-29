Women come together for crime prevention techniques

COLUMBUS, Ga- Columbus Police are working to empower citizens to protect themselves against crime.

Dozens of women came together at the North Columbus Public Library on Thursday for the Newcomers and Friends Club of Columbus.

Corporal Angela Florence with the Crime Prevention Unit cautioned the group to beware of widespread fraud. In particular—she urges everyone not to carry items in wallets or purses containing social security numbers.

Other tips include keeping doors and windows of homes locked. If you have a home alarm system, use it.

Also, keep car doors locked.

When out in public, be as aware of your surroundings as possible.

Corporal Florence also wants everyone to remember that the police, IRS, or courts never call and demand fines over the phone. Such calls are scams.

Finally, she urges anyone who is a victim of crime to report it to police immediately.