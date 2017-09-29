Where to get free coffee for National Coffee Day

By Published:
(File: MGN/Pixabay CC0)

Friday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and national restaurants and convenience stores have the perfect way to celebrate: Free coffee!

Here’s just a short list of participating chains and their holiday deals:

  • Cinnabon: Each customer can get a free 12-ounce coffee on Friday, September 29, no purchase required.

  • Dunkin’ Donuts: On September 29, Dunkin’ Donuts customers get a free medium cup of coffee with the purchase of another medium, large, or extra-large cup of coffee.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels: Every customer can get a free coffee on Friday, no purchase required.
  • Krispy Kreme: Just one day of celebration is not enough for Krispy Kreme! Participating locations are joining in #NationalCoffeeWeekend by giving out free hot or iced coffee, in any size, from Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 1. No purchase or coupon is required.

  • Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Coffee bean purchases are 25% off on Friday, and any customer who buys a bag of beans gets a free coffee. The discount deal also applies to online coffee purchases!
  • Pilot Flying J: You’ll get a free small cup of coffee or another hot beverage on Friday if you show the online coupon available here or at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page.

