Weekend Changes

Columbus has now experienced 15 straight days of above normal high temperatures, but a shift in the pattern this weekend and a duo of fronts should be just enough to bring readings back down to normal as we move from September into October. We’ve already seen a wind shift take place from the first front, although cooler air remains well north of Columbus.

Most of us will likely start to notice a difference Saturday afternoon or evening as a secondary front moves south into Georgia and Alabama, bringing cooler temperatures, lower humidity, a few more clouds, and brisk winds from the east. Sunday should usher in October with some fine weather, which should carry over into Monday although we could see more clouds and a small chance for showers.

A return to warm, dry weather is likely as we move toward the end of next week. We’re also keeping an eye on the Caribbean Sea area as surface pressures are low, a situation that can sometimes lead to tropical cyclone development during the fall months.

