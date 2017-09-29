Trump to promote tax plan in Friday address to manufacturers group

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Trump is calling the current tax system a "relic" and a "colossal barrier" that's standing in the way of the nation's economic comeback. He says that his tax proposal will help middle-class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change.

Trump is set to address the National Association of Manufacturers on Friday in Washington. A senior administration official says Trump will promote the tax plan as one that will help make American businesses more competitive. The official insists on anonymity to discuss details of the speech ahead of time.

Trump and congressional Republicans this week released the outlines of a nearly $6 trillion tax cut plan. It would deeply reduce taxes for corporations, simplify tax brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most tax filers. Many details remain to be fleshed out.

Trump wants to sign the plan into law by year’s end.

