News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 7 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. — We’re past the halfway point of the season now as we enter Week 7 in the PrepZone. Several of our area teams are in big region matchups that may determine who makes the playoffs down the line. It’s also a week of non-region play in Alabama, and there are plenty of great games to go around this week.

Included in this week’s show:

Troup looks to stay undefeated at home vs. #8 Sandy Creek in a big Region 5-4A game

Pacelli looks for win #1 and to win back the “Broocelli Jug” from rival Brookstone

Opelika will look to bounce back from last week’s loss as they take on Class 7A’s top team, Central in their 75th meeting

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson and Natalie Peluchette go through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Remember to follow News 3 Sports on social media and use the #WRBLPrepZone:

News 3 Sports on Facebook

News 3 Sports on Twitter

Brendan Robertson on Twitter

Natalie Peluchette on Twitter

Jack Patterson on Twitter