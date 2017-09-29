New gas station offers $0.76/gallon gas for grand opening

By Published: Updated:
(Credit: @76gas via Facebook)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Get it while you can!

76 Gas Stations launches a new station Friday at 1045 Floyd Road in Columbus. In honor of the grand opening, the first 100 customers between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. will be able to fill up for only $0.76 per gallon on regular fuel.

The post via Facebook says the special will only run while supplies last.

The California based Union Oil company first introduced 76 gasoline in 1932. The iconic orange ball set atop the stations made its debut in 1962. A few years later, the company started distributing “antenna balls” which became popular vehicle accessories.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s