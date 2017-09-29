New gas station offers $0.76/gallon gas for grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Get it while you can!

76 Gas Stations launches a new station Friday at 1045 Floyd Road in Columbus. In honor of the grand opening, the first 100 customers between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. will be able to fill up for only $0.76 per gallon on regular fuel.

The post via Facebook says the special will only run while supplies last.

The California based Union Oil company first introduced 76 gasoline in 1932. The iconic orange ball set atop the stations made its debut in 1962. A few years later, the company started distributing “antenna balls” which became popular vehicle accessories.