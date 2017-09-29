Mom’s viral photo of mangled car shows importance of car seats

WFLA Staff Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WFLA) — A Pennsylvania mother shook by a terrifying car accident is reminding parents to buckle up their children the right way.

On Tuesday, Jenna Casado Rabberman shared a photo of her mangled 2015 Honda CRV behind two car seats, in seemingly perfect condition.

Rabberman said she was on her way home from preschool with her sons when the SUV was struck by another vehicle.

“My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra two minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly,” she said.

According to Rabberman, the paramedics credit her children’s safety to the car seats, which are Chicco and Graco models.

“THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time,” Rabberman said on Facebook. “Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing.”

Rabberman told USA Today she will be replacing the car seats as recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s