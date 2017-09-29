Local Red Cross volunteer sets up supply drive for Puerto Rico

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local Red Cross volunteer is working with several Hispanic outreach programs and a Columbus church to coordinate a supply drive for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

A release from the American Red Cross of West Central Georgia says volunteer Guillermo Cornavaca set up the drive in partnership with St. Paul United Methodist Church, the Hispanic Outreach of Columbus, and the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, Florida.

Executive Director Adelaide Kirk says Guillermo set up the collection site at the church with the help of Hispanic Outreach of Columbus. Once the drive is finished, supplies will be loaded onto trucks headed for the chamber of commerce in Jacksonville where they will then be shipped to Puerto Rico.

Items can be dropped off Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the St. Paul United Methodist church on Wildwood Avenue. Volunteers are also needed Friday to accept donations and Saturday at 8 a.m. to help pack them up for shipping.

If you have additional questions you can reach out to Guillermo Cornavaca at 706-329-0696.