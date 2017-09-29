Georgia infrastructure initiative proposes I-85, Exit 13 beautification in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga — Representatives from an infrastructure redesign initiative are proposing a $1 million beautification project at Exit 13, the Whitesville Road exit, on Interstate-85.

Exit 13 is where Great Wolf will be located and is expected to draw 500,000 visitors annually.

The organization behind the beautification proposal, The Ray, has the same name as the project they hope to work on. The Ray is also an 18-mile stretch of I-85 from Exit 2 to Exit 18. It’s named after the late Interface founder Ray C. Anderson, a globally-recognized environmental leader. The Ray’s overall goal is a movement to make area a net zero highway: Zero deaths. Zero waste. Zero carbon. Zero impact.

The Exit 13 proposal includes a water feature with six jets and colored lights, along with boulders, ornamental grass, and existing vegetation including pine trees and oaks.

“We want to create a look that will tie into the Great Wolf aesthetic for tourists coming into LaGrange from I-85,” said The Ray Executive Director Allie Kelly.

“We want to help build excitement and enjoyment for tourists can enjoy on Exit 13.”

Gary Gullatte, a landscape designer who created the Interstate-185 gateway design by Fort Benning, is in charge of the beautification project.

“It’s beautiful,” said City Council Member Willie Edmondson.

“LaGrange is a diamond in the rough. Our interchanges are rough and this will add so much to our community.”

The project is proposed to be funded by The City of LaGrange, Troup County, The Ray, The Callaway Foundation, Selig, and Great Wolf.