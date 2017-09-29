Family pet shot and killed in Tallapoosa County

DADEVILLE, Ala. — An east Alabama family is grieving their beloved Weimaraner Bella, who they say was shot and killed for no reason by their neighbor.

32-year-old Anthony Thornton was arrested in Monday’s shooting along Wildlife Road in Tallapoosa County.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless endangerment and firing across a public road.

The dog’s owner, Jennifer Johnson, says Bella was following her mother-in-law to their house to pick up Johnson’s twins, when she says Thornton shot Bella in the back from across the road.

The family says they are confused and heartbroken. Thornton remains behind bars on a $35,000 bond.