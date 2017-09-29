Car drives into east Georgia Taco Bell; driver charged with murder

UPDATE

09/29/17 4:00 p.m. – The man who crashed his car through a Taco Bell in Swainsboro is being charged with murder.

WJCL, the ABC affiliate in Savannah reports that 18-year-old Oliver Cope is charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and one county 1st degree criminal damage to property.

Swainsboro police told the station that cope may have been trying to kill himself, but they did not believe he was trying to hurt anybody else.

23-year-old Macy Lynn Mullis was killed in that crash, pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people were injured.

24-year-old Sarah Kersey was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Her 1-year-old and 7-year-old were also taken to AUMC. They were underneath the car when authorities arrived to the scene.

Her husband, Javier Rodriguez, was flown to AUMC and is listed in critical condition.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – At least one person is dead and three others are injured after a car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant.

The fatal victim has been identified as 23-year-old Macy Lynn Mullis.

An employee at the fast-food chain says those injured were kids.

The driver of the car is in custody. Investigators believe it was done on purpose.

Police believe the driver was most-likely speeding due to how far into the restaurant it got.

All three injured are at Augusta University Medical Center.