AUBURN, Ala. — The 2017 Auburn Toy Drive will kick off on October 3, 2017 by the Auburn Department of Public Safety. The program is designed to assist families in the Auburn community by providing Christmas gifts to needy children ages two through eight.

You can register your child to receive a gift my signing them up beginning Tuesday, October 3rd at the Auburn Police Division 141 North Ross Street.

Registration will then be each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the last day to register being October 25th.

To participate in the program and receive assistance, a parent or legal guardian must provide the following:

Picture ID

Child’s social security card

Child’s birth certificate

Two of the three following items; a current light bill, water bill or lease / rental agreement.

Are you wishing to donate to the Auburn Toy Drive you can drop off an unwrapped gift at any Auburn Fire Division station or the Auburn Police Division between October 3rd and December 1st.

Two remote drop points have also been established at their stores located at 1231 Gatewood Drive and 2020 South College Street courtesy of Life Storage,

Individuals purchasing a gift to be donated can leave it unwrapped and drop it off at one of the listed locations. Helpers will sort the gifts into age-appropriate categories; delivery is scheduled during the week before Christmas. During this holiday season please remember those who may be less fortunate. All donations are extremely important. As always, be reminded that no monetary donations can be accepted, but any purchased gift is appreciated.

Questions regarding the Auburn Toy Drive campaign can be directed to Debra Hoyett at the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3129.