COLUMBUS, Ga. — Councilman Berry “Skip” Henderson announces at a pres conference Thursday he plans to run for Columbus mayor in 2018.

Henderson’s announcement was made at the Columbus City Service Building at 12:30 p.m.

He is currently the Georgia District 10 at-large city councilman.

Also running for mayor, longtime school board member Beth Harris.

