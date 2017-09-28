Remembering local TV cooking legend Lois McCosh

COLUMBUS, Ga. — This week, the Chattahoochee Valley lost a true treasure. Mrs. Lois McCosh passed away at age 97.

Many WRBL viewers probably remember her many delicious decades cooking up delectable dishes on “The Rozell Show.”

“For 37 years I was either on her show at least once a week or we’d do a whole week of cooking,” said Mrs. McCosh back at Thanksgiving 2015.

For her, cooking had always been a true passion.

“I took home ec{onomics} in the sixth grade and I took it all the way through high school. And my teachers they really helped me so much,” said Mrs. McCosh.

News 3 Anchor Phil Scoggins featured Mrs. McCosh as the subject of one of his “News 3 Neighbors” segments around Thanksgiving 2015.

Mrs. McCosh is remembered as a wonderful, talented, loving friend who will be missed by her WRBL family and her audience– as well as her relatives, friends, and all those who knew and loved her.

To find out about arrangements for Mrs. McCosh, please click here.

We invite you to comment on our story and share you favorite memories of Mrs. McCosh over the years.