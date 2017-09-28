Possible voter fraud in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An investigation of potential voter fraud in Georgia includes voter applications in Muscogee County.

A Facebook post from the Muscogee County Elections and Registration page says the county Director of Elections, Nancy Boren, spoke at a state board hearing last week to address the claims.

Boren says the complaint stems from voter applications submitted from the New Georgia Project. Boren says those named in the complaints were hourly workers for the non-profit, rather than the organization itself or any supervisors. Boren adds that those named will be sent to the attorney general’s office for possible prosecution.

Applications from 2016 are still under investigation.

The New Georgia Project was created in 2014 by Democratic House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who is now running for governor.