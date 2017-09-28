Our Kitchen: Pink Fudge

For Our Kitchen this week, we are making Pink Fudge in honor of breast cancer awareness as Paint The Town Pink, the 5k for breast cancer awareness in on Friday, October 20. For more information on Paint The Town Pink, visit: http://www.wcgcc.org

PINK FUDGE

INGREDIENTS:

White Chocolate Chips

Condensed Milk

Water

Food Coloring

DIRECTIONS:

Pour water in pot to boil

Put second pot inside

In the second pot, pour white chocolate chips

Take the second pot out when the melted chocoalte is ready

Pour condensed milk in the melted chocolate and mix food coloring in it

Let the fudge chill for about 20 minutes