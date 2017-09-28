Our Kitchen: Pink Fudge

By Published:

For Our Kitchen this week, we are making Pink Fudge in honor of breast cancer awareness as Paint The Town Pink, the 5k for breast cancer awareness in on Friday, October 20.  For more information on Paint The Town Pink, visit:  http://www.wcgcc.org

PINK FUDGE

INGREDIENTS:

  • White Chocolate Chips
  • Condensed Milk
  • Water
  • Food Coloring

DIRECTIONS:

  • Pour water in pot to boil
  • Put second pot inside
  • In the second pot, pour white chocolate chips
  • Take the second pot out when the melted chocoalte is ready
  • Pour condensed milk in the melted chocolate and mix food coloring in it
  • Let the fudge chill for about 20 minutes

