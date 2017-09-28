Lady Cougars Score Big Nonconference Win

COLUMBUS – In a rematch of the 2016 national quarterfinals, the 15th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team bested No. 23 West Florida 4-0 Thursday at the Walden Soccer Complex.

The four-goal defeat was the worst suffered by the Argonauts since the 2002 season.

“I’m really proud of our efficiency today,” head coach Jay Entlich said. “We knew West Florida was going to come in here and battle and they pushed us all game long. In the end, we were just the more efficient team.”

The two sides battled throughout the first half, with neither side able to crack through for the first 40 minutes of action.

Columbus State (5-1-0) finally broke the scoreless action in the 42nd minute. Flo Spano dribbled into the right side of the box and crossed a pass into the middle that was headed home by Cassandra Wade.

The goal proved to be some momentum for the Lady Cougars heading into the second half, as CSU scored twice in the first 11 minutes after the break.

Wade blasted home her second tally of the day in the 52nd minute with a rocket from 25 yards out that grazed the left post and caromed into the net. The pair of goals gives the senior a team-high six on the year.

Four minutes later, Brooke Nail found a header of her own off a long pass from Tehgan Anguilm to stretch the lead out to 3-0.

Spano capped off the four-goal output in the 78th minute, taking a pass from Hugrun Elvarsdottir and beating the keeper to the right side for her first goal of the season.

Bria Riancho earned the first shutout of her career with 90 spotless minutes in net. The freshman saved all four shots on goal she faced, holding a UWF team scoreless that entered the match averaging better than three goals per match.

Columbus State will now head on the road for three straight matches, starting Saturday at Lander. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Greenwood, S.C.