‘I screwed up royally’ accused leaker confessed to FBI agent

Associated Press Published:
Winner is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County jail. (Lincoln County GA Sheriff's Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Court records show a young woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets told FBI agents she was frustrated with her job as a government contractor when she tucked a classified report into her pantyhose and smuggled it out of a National Security Agency office in Georgia.

Prosecutors included the 78-page transcript of Reality Winner’s interview with FBI agents in a court filing Wednesday urging a judge to keep the 25-year-old jailed until her trial.

The transcript shows Winner confessed to FBI agents, telling them: “Yeah, I screwed up royally.”

Prosecutors have previously said Winner admitted she copied the document and mailed it to a news outlet. Their court filing makes the transcript of her confession public.

A judge has scheduled a hearing Friday on Winner’s latest request for bond.

