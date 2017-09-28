Hurricane Irma damage estimates more than $300 million in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is estimating Hurricane Irma has caused more than $300 million dollars worth of damage across the state.

The majority of the reported damage was related to homeowners insurance. Hudgens is reminding victims whose property may have been damaged from Irma to be cautious of contractors who demand upfront payment before work is finished.

If you believe you have been treated unfairly in getting a claim paid, you can call the state insurance office at 1 (800) 656-2298.