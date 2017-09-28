Georgia college savings program brings back annual sweepstakes

By Published: Updated:

Thursday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch invites you to enter a state college savings sweepstakes for your student’s future success.

Mitch Seabaugh is the executive director of the Path2College 529 Plan. The program is a state-sponsored, tax-advantaged college savings plan to help Georgia parents, guardians, and grandparents save for a child’s higher education.

He also invites all local caretakers to enter their student in the What If…? College Savings Giveaway — a chance for two lucky selected students to each earn $5,529 of college money.

The deadline to register for the sweepstakes is November 15. Find prize details, rules, and registration forms on the Path2College 529 Plan website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s