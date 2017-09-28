First lady to host discussion on opioid crisis

By Published:
First lady Melania Trump is seen at the Salute to Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington Jan. 20, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Melania Trump is hosting a discussion on the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The first lady has invited experts and people affected by addiction to painkillers to participate in a round-table discussion at the White House on Thursday.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, says the first lady met during the presidential campaign with families affected by drug abuse and addiction.

Grisham says Mrs. Trump wants to work with the president’s drug commission on youth education and prevention initiatives.

Grisham adds that the crisis also affects children, and the first lady would like to use her platform to help, given her interest in the overall well-being of children.

Mrs. Trump joined President Donald Trump for an opioid briefing during his vacation last month in New Jersey.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s