Elderly man’s body found at east Georgia lake

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (AP) – The body of an elderly man has been found at Georgia’s Thurmond Lake.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 82-year-old David Leo Pitstick was found Wednesday morning near the Big Hart/Russell Landing boat ramp.

McDuffie County Sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson says a fisherman was getting ready to launch his boat when he saw a body floating face down in the water about 12 feet (3.7 meters) away from the boat ramp. He notified emergency authorities.

Williamson says dive team members found no signs of trauma on the body or any foul play.

Coroner Paul Johnson says Pitstick’s body was taken to University Hospital McDuffie and may be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.