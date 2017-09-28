Atlanta police need help identifying Jane Doe

ATLANTA — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for your assistance to identify a deceased woman.

The female, who is believed to be between 16 to 22 years-old was found during the morning hours of Thursday September 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The female was found lying in the middle of Hortense Place NW near the intersection of Florence Place NW. She had been deceased for only a few hours.

She girl has short black hair and brown eyes. She stood approximately 5’7” tall and weighed around 179 pounds. Multiple old linear scars were observed on her left inner thigh and left ankle. She was found wearing a long-sleeve black Adidas warm-up jacket, a blue and white striped t-shirt, black denim jeans, multicolored socks, and pink Nike flip flop sandals. A red flora scarf was found underneath the female and may have been worn over her head. The female’s earlobes were pierced twice.

Anyone who recognizes Jane Doe or has any information is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers (404) 577-8477 or Atlanta Police Department Homicide (404) 546-4235.