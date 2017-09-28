5 Columbus residents arrested in drug trafficking ring bust

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Five people from Columbus and ten people from Panama City, Florida have been indicted on Federal charges in a drug trafficking ring bust.
The US Attorney’s Office of Northern Florida says the group was trafficking hundreds of grams of heroin and meth, and an unknown amount of Fentanyl.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Johnny Allen, 26, Panama City Beach, Florida
- Elijah Segers-Meier, 26, Panama City Beach
- Alexis Salas, 20, Columbus, Georgia
- Decorey Walker, 26, Columbus, Georgia
- Kyle Pate, 33, Panama City Beach, Florida
- Christopher Pipkins, 28, Columbus, Georgia
- Kimberly Fuller, 46, Panama City Beach, Florida
- David Snyder III, 23, Panama City; Florida
- Ashley Coatley, 36, Panama City Beach, Florida
- Anthony Servillo, 25, Panama City Beach; Florida
- Michael Soifert, 24, Panama City Beach, Florida
- Angela Adams, 26, Columbus, Georgia
- Mardarrius Collier, 20,Columbus, Georgia
- John Elliott, 26, Panama City, Florida
- Franschwa Riggins, 29, Panama City, Florida
The charges are:
Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance: All defendants were charged with conspiracy. Allen, Segers-Meier, Salas, Collier, and Adams were attributed an amount of 100 grams or more of heroin. Riggins was attributed an amount of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Allen, Segers-Meier, Salas, and Pate were attributed an amount of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Distribution of a Controlled Substance: Segers-Meier was charged with distributing heroin and methamphetamine. Allen was charged with distributing heroin and Fentanyl.
Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking: Segers-Meier was charged with possessing a pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance: Adams, Collier, and Allen were charged and attributed with 100 grams or more of heroin. Allen and Salas were charged with possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it.