5 Columbus residents arrested in drug trafficking ring bust

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Five people from Columbus and ten people from Panama City, Florida have been indicted on Federal charges in a drug trafficking ring bust.

The US Attorney’s Office of Northern Florida says the group was trafficking hundreds of grams of heroin and meth, and an unknown amount of Fentanyl.

The following individuals were arrested:

Johnny Allen, 26, Panama City Beach, Florida

Elijah Segers-Meier, 26, Panama City Beach

Alexis Salas, 20, Columbus, Georgia

Decorey Walker, 26, Columbus, Georgia

Kyle Pate, 33, Panama City Beach, Florida

Christopher Pipkins, 28, Columbus, Georgia

Kimberly Fuller, 46, Panama City Beach, Florida

David Snyder III, 23, Panama City; Florida

Ashley Coatley, 36, Panama City Beach, Florida

Anthony Servillo, 25, Panama City Beach; Florida

Michael Soifert, 24, Panama City Beach, Florida

Angela Adams, 26, Columbus, Georgia

Mardarrius Collier, 20,Columbus, Georgia

John Elliott, 26, Panama City, Florida

Franschwa Riggins, 29, Panama City, Florida

The charges are:

Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance: All defendants were charged with conspiracy. Allen, Segers-Meier, Salas, Collier, and Adams were attributed an amount of 100 grams or more of heroin. Riggins was attributed an amount of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Allen, Segers-Meier, Salas, and Pate were attributed an amount of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Distribution of a Controlled Substance: Segers-Meier was charged with distributing heroin and methamphetamine. Allen was charged with distributing heroin and Fentanyl.

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking: Segers-Meier was charged with possessing a pistol in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance: Adams, Collier, and Allen were charged and attributed with 100 grams or more of heroin. Allen and Salas were charged with possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it.