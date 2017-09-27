Very warm ahead of a Southern Plains cool front. Changes behind the front will be for the cooler.

We made it up to ninety-two degrees and a morning low reading of sixty-eight degrees. Month to date we are .52 inches above thanks to the three plus inches we received on the eleventh of this month from Irma. Year to date we are 6.79 inches to date above average. A dry cool front will lack any chances for rain

We are tracking this cool front across the mid-section of the country. Along the eastern side of the front we are seeing plenty of showers and cooler weather sliding south and east; and by the time it arrives this far south we will begin to feel cool air but not enough moisture ahead of this system to conjure-up and rainfall.

