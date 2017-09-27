SSHS takes down student project after online confusion over noose hanging in classroom

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — Lee County School System administrators confirm to News 3 a noose is no longer hanging in a Smiths Station High School teacher’s classroom.

Rumors and outrage filled local online groups after the same photo of the noose was shared dozens of times since Monday. We now know the noose was brought in by a student as part of a research project on a novel in the class curriculum.

Lee County Superintendent James McCoy shared a statement with WRBL reporters to clear up the misunderstanding:

The Smiths Station High School administration was made aware on Monday afternoon (September 25) of an object being displayed in teacher’s classroom that was considered offensive by some students. The administration responded to the situation the same day, Monday, September 25. Upon investigating the matter it was learned a student-created project related to a novel the class was studying was displayed. The student creation was a noose. The item was removed. The teacher and administration have developed a plan to address the classes and apologize for any unintentional consequences that may have resulted from this display. -Lee County Superintendent James McCoy

**WRBL News 3 has chosen not to reshare the photo of the noose due to its potentially offensive nature.**